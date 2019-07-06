Deere & Co (DE) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Trimmed Stake by $1.75 Million; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $11.55 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.04 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 770,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 645,212 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Cuts Ribbon on its New 100000 Square Foot Unmanned Aircraft Production Facility in Oklahoma City – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Australian Defence Force Issues Final Acceptance of Kratos CH-47F Chinook Helicopter Avionics Training System – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 87,591 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 102,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 43,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Heartland Advisors Inc accumulated 564,921 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Winch Advisory Services holds 100 shares. Blackrock holds 8.16M shares. Canal Ins holds 68,503 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 4.26M are held by Vanguard Grp. D E Shaw & invested in 527,423 shares. Waddell Reed Inc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advisors holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 26,419 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,010 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 25,606 shares in its portfolio. 6,435 are owned by Abner Herrman And Brock. London Of Virginia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 46,876 shares. 653 are owned by Assetmark Incorporated. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 12,308 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 16,836 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 45,649 shares stake.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 30% Return On Equity, Is Deere Company (NYSE:DE) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deere & Co. Shares Fell 15.4% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.