Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $14.97 Million; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Lifted Holding by $6.18 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 154,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.63 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 291,104 shares. Smithfield invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt & Inc holds 4,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 31 shares. 982,102 were reported by Indexiq Limited Com. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 6,853 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 150,448 are held by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 393,000 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fund Mngmt Sa has 108,051 shares. Principal Fincl stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 143,289 are held by Fifth Third Comml Bank.

More news for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” and published on March 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.