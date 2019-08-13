Deere & Co (DE) Holder First Personal Financial Services Cut Stake; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cambiar Investors Lowered Its Holding by $2.28 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 21,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 325,626 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.15M, down from 346,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 545,675 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 40,255 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 43,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.85M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48,372 shares to 148,560 shares, valued at $35.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 18,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.91M for 13.16 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.