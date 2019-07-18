Deere & Co (Put) (DE) Stock Declined While Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Position; As Healthequity (HQY) Share Price Declined, Tygh Capital Management Upped by $1.21 Million Its Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,572 shares to 22,555 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 35,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,254 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.07M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.