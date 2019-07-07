Deere & Co (DE) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Green Dot (GDOT) Market Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.04 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 262,717 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Punch & Assoc Investment Mngmt has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btr Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,236 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,000 shares. Cidel Asset reported 1.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Highland Cap Management LP has invested 0.2% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bollard Gru Limited Co owns 109,947 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 263,281 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 920 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 25 shares. 10,581 were accumulated by Canandaigua Comml Bank. Crosspoint Strategies Lc has 2.58% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,938 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,000 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 200 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity. Archer Kuan had sold 22,088 shares worth $1.74 million on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp LP owns 9,030 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 7,019 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited. Pitcairn invested in 5,963 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Psagot Inv House has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 3,600 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp invested in 0.12% or 9,617 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 21 shares. Brinker Inc reported 4,158 shares. Amer Incorporated reported 124,975 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 5.28% or 91,650 shares. Diligent Investors Lc reported 26,333 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 53,378 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation. Apis Cap Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 10,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock.