Deere & Co (DE) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined; As First Financial (THFF) Share Price Declined, First Financial Has Decreased Its Stake

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 23,325 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.78. About 1.43M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $889.50M for 14.20 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

