Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Stake by $5.70 Million as Share Price Rose; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of America Has Raised Its Position

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1456280.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 10.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788.25 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 21,408 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $403.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 11,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,862 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (GRES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Plante Moran Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Meyer Handelman holds 17,949 shares. Madison Invest has 156,031 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 663,924 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,948 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 5,129 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First National holds 0.54% or 74,921 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt holds 1,096 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,225 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 0.17% stake. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 15,500 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.1% or 5,528 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $676.27M for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

