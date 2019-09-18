Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered by $822,690 Its Position; As Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Position by $20.63 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 21,053 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 695,513 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 148,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 537,429 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.05 million, down from 685,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 3.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Management holds 40,278 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,574 were reported by Haverford Tru Company. Landscape Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bragg Advsr has 11,044 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Qci Asset reported 150 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,216 shares. Advisor Lc has 8,763 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 1,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 330,958 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca holds 3,368 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cannell Peter B & owns 45,616 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 1,600 shares. 481,935 are held by Firefly Value Prns L P.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 18.96 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,496 shares to 20,526 shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bainco Invsts accumulated 83,670 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Moore And stated it has 23,236 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.77% or 21,638 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 63,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 4,394 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Private Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Levin Strategies LP invested in 1.78% or 129,278 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart owns 72,751 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited holds 5.28% or 103,846 shares. Stonebridge, California-based fund reported 58,880 shares. Schafer Cullen Management reported 50,896 shares stake. Lomas Capital Llc accumulated 365,410 shares. South State reported 79,484 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 2,205 shares to 5,615 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 41,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).