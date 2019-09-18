Deere & Co (DE) Holding Upped by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; As Copart (CPRT) Share Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 19,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 272,322 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.13 million, up from 252,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 274,140 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 25,821 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 30,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 231,797 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,143 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Inc Lc has invested 0.64% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marketfield Asset Management Lc accumulated 23,699 shares. 64,605 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs. Mendel Money Management holds 3,370 shares. 11,900 are held by Guardian Invest Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roundview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 150,112 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 102,677 were reported by Lpl Fincl Llc. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 7,864 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 10,534 shares. 8,593 were accumulated by Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 6.91% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 37,033 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 227,943 shares to 651,199 shares, valued at $125.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 62,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

