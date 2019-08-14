Deere & Co (DE) Stake Maintained by Eaton Vance Management; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose, Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Its Stake

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 10,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 263,575 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13 million, up from 253,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 2.72 million shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 9.94 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,927 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 123 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Llc reported 19.82% stake. West Family Invests has invested 7.75% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The New York-based Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 478,935 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 29,140 are held by Blair William & Communications Il. Dynamic Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,803 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 135,147 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.17M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 957 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 33,538 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1.55 million shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares to 128,694 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – GuruFocus.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 15,180 shares to 3,962 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,611 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.