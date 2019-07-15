Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $336,762; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Holding

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 73,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.97M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank And has 1,418 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,975 shares. Corecommodity Ltd holds 18,987 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 475 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc holds 0.04% or 1,694 shares. Voloridge Inv Management reported 56,449 shares. Putnam Fl Investment stated it has 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Principal Grp holds 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1.14 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication reported 1.05% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 279,681 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Private Tru Com Na has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winch Advisory has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Company has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,749 shares to 360,706 shares, valued at $69.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 175,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Milestone Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,830 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 63,690 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 15,436 shares. 37,663 are owned by Westport Asset Management. Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthquest has 9,347 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi stated it has 2.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.21% stake. Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Interactive Financial Advisors invested in 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 574,499 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Madison Investment Inc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,380 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 243,380 shares.

