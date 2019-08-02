Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose While Highland Capital Management LP Upped Holding; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Boosted Stake

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 10.48M shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 2.12 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 23,745 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Adirondack Trust invested in 1,935 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,000 shares. Violich Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Schwerin Boyle Capital Inc reported 50,100 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,598 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 4,891 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.7% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Factory Mutual reported 127,000 shares. Moreover, Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 560 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.07% or 44,449 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 763 shares stake. 2,833 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co.

