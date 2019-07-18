Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Corda Investment Management Cut Its Position by $587,505 as Stock Price Declined; As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Price Declined, Voya Investment Management Increased Holding

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 9,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,591 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 365,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 176,533 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,257 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, down from 169,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.57. About 307,099 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Upgrades for Deere; Whatâ€™s the Story? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Ser invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,708 shares. 30,000 are owned by Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Kbc Gru Inc Nv reported 76,223 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 55,156 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Intll Sarl accumulated 45,799 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bb&T Secs accumulated 73,758 shares. Capital Fund, France-based fund reported 44,522 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ironwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Piedmont Advsrs holds 28,386 shares. Garrison Asset Management invested in 2.02% or 23,882 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communications owns 4,819 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 8,962 shares to 234,193 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG) by 2,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 303,983 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 0.03% or 6,220 shares. Bbt Limited reported 11,581 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 521,127 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 5,496 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 2.52 million shares. 4,847 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Inc. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 2,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.31 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,449 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 287 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick also bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares.