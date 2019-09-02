Deere & Co (DE) Position Maintained by Sarasin & Partners Llp; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Upped Stake by $1.35 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 110,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, up from 103,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 139,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.21 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Group (NYSE:PRU) by 4,750 shares to 42,900 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,819 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,574 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,049 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 3,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,766 were reported by Lipe And Dalton. Pension invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cidel Asset Incorporated has 1.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 126,069 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 54,297 are held by Jones Fin Lllp. 3,891 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Maverick Capital Limited owns 13,750 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 542 shares. 11,923 were accumulated by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Fincl Counselors holds 0.29% or 42,745 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 369,956 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 121,802 shares to 101,727 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,068 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).