Deere & Co Com (DE) Holder Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Albemarle (ALB) Share Price Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 6,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Swiss Natl Bank holds 354,906 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 203,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 11,283 shares. State Street holds 6.58M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc, Washington-based fund reported 21 shares. First Manhattan owns 496 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 88,946 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,900 shares. Fund Sa holds 142,201 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,455 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 124,639 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares to 23,495 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).