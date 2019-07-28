Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. It closed at $21.15 lastly. It is down 11.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3972.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Etf (FTSL) by 17,802 shares to 167,897 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.81% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 8,873 are held by 1St Source Bancorp. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 9,374 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,280 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr holds 1,694 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,000 shares. Capital Inc Ca invested 0.43% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.07% or 44,449 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 648,415 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Inv Management Co has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Corda Limited Liability Com has 166,257 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 55,156 shares. 79,509 were accumulated by Company Bancorporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,195 shares. Osborne Prns Mngmt Lc reported 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 40,658 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.47% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). State Street Corporation reported 1.22M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Management Us has 0.41% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 38,711 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 19,046 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 21,487 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 58 shares. Frontier Investment Management Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 13,501 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 268,397 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Co has 1.2% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 60,890 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 27,181 shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.