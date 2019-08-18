Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.99M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 48,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2,779 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Piedmont Investment Advisors has 28,386 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 26,778 shares. Birinyi Associates owns 1,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 6,586 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru. Koshinski Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,768 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 48,445 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership invested in 6.48 million shares or 2.03% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Royal London Asset holds 191,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brown Advisory Secs holds 0.28% or 7,402 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 131,106 shares to 412,435 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 440,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 43,118 shares to 57,583 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 16,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Incorporated (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 65,149 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc owns 24,027 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested in 291,878 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.18% or 8,228 shares. Thompson Inv has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 36,539 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 3,703 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 68,347 shares. Benedict Financial holds 1.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 46,668 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited accumulated 106,501 shares. Bonness Enter reported 32,700 shares. Grisanti Limited Liability Corp reported 990 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 181,608 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,115 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.