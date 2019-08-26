Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Decreased Its Stake; Appleton Partners Has Upped Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position by $346,302 as Share Value Rose

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 619,199 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $151.23. About 1.01M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Drillisch shares slump as earnings guidance trimmed, 5G costs loom – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Signs You’re Ready to Retire – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AIB puts temporary hold on recruitment, promotion – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,982 shares. Hallmark Management holds 0.03% or 1,165 shares in its portfolio. 15,757 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 5,189 shares. Burney Company holds 1,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,121 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cetera Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.37% or 12,243 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.81M shares. South Texas Money has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ftb Advsrs invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Citizens Bancshares Com holds 0.52% or 19,347 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares to 41,609 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,427 are owned by Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Llc. Choate Invest Advisors owns 5,045 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Main Street Ltd Co has invested 4.87% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Community State Bank Na invested in 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% or 2,723 shares in its portfolio. Ci has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 17,011 are owned by Mariner Ltd Com. 17 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Great Lakes Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,315 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Korea holds 98,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2,933 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.45% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.