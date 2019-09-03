Deere And Co (DE) Stock Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Has Raised Its Stake; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position Held by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Deere And Co (DE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 6,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 238,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12M, up from 232,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Deere And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $150.29. About 1.12 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 76,194 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 70,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 797,207 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares to 878,655 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,425 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,243 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,143 shares. Oarsman reported 2,490 shares. Nuwave Management Limited has invested 0.9% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hilltop Holding Inc invested in 3,951 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 35 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 12,308 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc holds 270,701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 42,560 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech has 11,673 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 48,445 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,676 shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership owns 4,960 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. American Rech & Mgmt reported 3,825 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Burney invested in 30,613 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.40 million shares. Covington Cap Management has invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Hillsdale Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 170 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 13,381 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 348 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Veritable Lp reported 5,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.54% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13.02 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 38,685 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.21% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). The Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Btim invested in 4,129 shares.