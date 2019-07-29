Deere & Co (DE) Shares Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $336,762; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Burney Co Decreased Its Holding by $727,300 as Stock Price Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Burney Co decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,713 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 10,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.87. About 525,136 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.28% or 7,402 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Cibc World Markets Inc accumulated 0.01% or 19,961 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al stated it has 67,355 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,422 shares. Nadler Group Inc has 2,171 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chemung Canal has 1.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And holds 0.32% or 10,581 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% or 592,729 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 55,156 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 95,155 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors has invested 0.37% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 15.11 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.17% or 409,871 shares in its portfolio. 13D Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.02% stake. Oak Associate Ltd Oh invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,062 shares. Regentatlantic Capital reported 1,336 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Schroder Inv Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 162,280 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 49,334 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 180 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Burney Com holds 0.07% or 6,713 shares. Eqis Capital reported 2,285 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.48 million for 7.58 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.