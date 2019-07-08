Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.64 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 384,152 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 6.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 37 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parkside Bankshares And Tru owns 2,145 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 11,500 shares. Oakworth has 1,464 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% or 2,723 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.14 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 16,800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 11,905 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Llc has 17,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 75,415 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,869 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 9.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)