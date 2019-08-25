Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose While Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $364,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13M shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc analyzed 2,849 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Legendary Football Coach Nick Saban Teams with the Aflac Duck in Powerful Expansion of ‘Aflac Isn’t’ Campaign – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “My Special Aflac Duck® Flocks to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – GuruFocus.com” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 250,586 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 28,420 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 65,023 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 39,098 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Communications holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Co stated it has 1.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,460 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 16,373 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Td Cap Ltd Com holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. 5.91 million are held by State Bank Of Mellon. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 56,849 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.95M are held by Geode Cap Limited Co. Capital Invest Advsr has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 42,400 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 321,333 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gladius Mgmt Lp holds 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 9,374 shares. Shelter Mutual Communications owns 54,200 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 210,562 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 252,724 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc accumulated 1,676 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 14,700 shares. Fincl Bank has 79,509 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3,095 are held by Jnba Fincl. Northeast Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 8,173 shares. Synovus Fin Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 26,778 shares.