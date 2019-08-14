Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Position; Advent Capital Management Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 16,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 117,973 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 134,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.17. About 2.92 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31,506 shares to 891,316 shares, valued at $146.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 739,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 12.69 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.