Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Diligent Investors Lifted Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 327,395 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associate holds 4.77% or 23,000 shares. Narwhal Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Eqis Capital Inc invested in 1,041 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.83 million shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 6,305 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 36,928 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 4,440 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.77% or 21,589 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 23,531 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Franklin Res stated it has 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northstar Group Incorporated reported 990 shares. Argent owns 8,839 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Llc holds 3,743 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group invested in 270,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 38,533 were reported by Proshare Ltd Company. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 12,571 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 223,664 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 1.01 million shares. St Johns Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,221 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 52,058 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc owns 3,382 shares. Ohio-based Horan Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 6,758 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 59,766 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 2,490 shares.