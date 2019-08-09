Deere & Co (DE) Holder Luminus Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; 1St Source Bank Has Decreased Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $455,796

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 48,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 73.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 49,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 17,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares to 74,707 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.07% or 9,254 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 75,883 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 3.99M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 54,125 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 86 were reported by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Davis R M Incorporated reported 2.06% stake. Mitchell Cap Management invested in 0.57% or 12,174 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.64% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bailard Inc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Capital Counsel Limited Company New York has 47,579 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Charter holds 0.4% or 25,536 shares. Roundview Cap Lc stated it has 19,436 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 2,000 shares. 2.58 million are owned by Bessemer Group Inc.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $840.17M for 30.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 123,953 shares to 162,600 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 211,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc reported 3,129 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.12 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 263,281 shares. 2,300 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Cullinan Associates reported 38,510 shares stake. Van Eck Assocs has 0.33% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 425,185 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,443 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 280,999 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 82,181 shares. Aspen Invest Management invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Roundview Cap Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,705 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 58,983 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.11% or 10,546 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99M for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.