Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Valuation Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.54 Million; Unisys (UIS) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $605,000

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 879,703 shares traded or 27.77% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 79,571 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70M, down from 90,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $143.22. About 467,290 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 12,113 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 455,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,405 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 40,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 305,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Meeder Asset has 11,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 19,594 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.08% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 63,996 shares. Sei Invs Company has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated has 415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd reported 78,700 shares stake.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares to 135,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,975 shares, and has risen its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.35M for 15.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 18,076 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Gam Ag holds 0.52% or 83,626 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,012 shares stake. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 10,731 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Limited reported 5,700 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 31,109 shares. 24,353 are held by Pnc Financial Services Incorporated. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.34% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 178,081 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0% or 25 shares. 169,567 are held by London Commerce Of Virginia.