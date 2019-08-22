Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Valuation Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Decreased Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 213,765 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 230,979 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, down from 300,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 2.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, May 20. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.16M for 15.01 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

