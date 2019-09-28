Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Blackstone (BGB)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 20 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced holdings in Blackstone. The funds in our database now possess: 12.34 million shares, down from 13.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

BidaskScore gave Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares a new Hold rating in a analysts note issued to clients and investors on Saturday, 28 September.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 79,151 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 138,673 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 64,812 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.83% invested in the company for 83,920 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.78% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 619,791 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The company has market cap of $655.67 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 23.89% above currents $143.13 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Bragg Finance Advsrs invested in 36,270 shares. Ipg Advisors Lc owns 1,185 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.12% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 11,921 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 21,151 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 515,558 shares. American Intl Group has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 75,070 shares. 98,199 are held by Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Strs Ohio owns 10,900 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

