Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Price Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $741,615; Mastercard (MA) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 67,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, down from 71,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 327,613 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 428,016 shares. White Elm Ltd Co owns 5.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 83,860 shares. 20,318 are owned by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. Crow Point Limited holds 3.79% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,253 shares. 1.35M are owned by Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership. Cambridge Group Inc invested in 0% or 29,419 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 17,360 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il accumulated 10.83% or 339,028 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 12,887 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 238,300 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com invested in 0.58% or 10,932 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 0.8% or 711,675 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $63.66M for 16.61 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares to 24,811 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,968 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 15,491 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management owns 376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Proshare Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Hanseatic Svcs Inc invested in 2,129 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 3.39 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Signaturefd Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 193 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 9,802 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 10,979 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Envestnet Asset Management owns 26,874 shares. Cookson Peirce & Commerce has invested 0.11% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 12,928 shares. 146,385 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board.