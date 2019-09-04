Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Upped Position by $27.46 Million; Blume Capital Management Has Cut Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stake as Share Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 1.07M shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 760.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 188,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 212,808 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 24,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 513,942 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,353 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 103,011 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 170,552 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,779 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 7,800 shares. 16,299 are held by Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 215,020 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). American Century invested in 570,294 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cookson Peirce Inc reported 8,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.07% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 21,558 shares to 15,166 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,016 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pivotal Research positive on Deckers Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $107.87M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 132,412 shares stake. Adirondack Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.20M shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Lc reported 0.03% stake. 29,890 were accumulated by Intrepid Cap Mngmt. Sol Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.91% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cordasco Net holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 698 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 38,843 shares. Beach Point Cap Mgmt LP owns 0.53% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 43,000 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc reported 230 shares stake. Griffin Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.16% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 35,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 24,469 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares to 243,274 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).