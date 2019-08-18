Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Raised Stake by $3.32 Million; As Foot Locker (FL) Valuation Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted by $5.77 Million Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 22,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 142,723 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.98 million, up from 119,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 340,258 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 96,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 194,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 2.56M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 46,281 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.1% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Group Inc owns 324,938 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Northern Tru accumulated 1.65M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc accumulated 250 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.04% or 17,131 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 3,471 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Inc Ny reported 96,200 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. First Personal Service reported 325 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd reported 1.06% stake. Boston Partners reported 613,310 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com reported 22,211 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa has 0.92% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 114,008 shares to 291,799 shares, valued at $54.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 66,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,493 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 7,545 shares stake. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 2,400 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 63,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company reported 81,085 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,208 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 45,210 are held by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Bragg Fin reported 36,217 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 8,575 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt accumulated 3,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Llc has 215,020 shares.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Caused The Opening Gap In On Deck? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (NYSE:DECK) 25% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.