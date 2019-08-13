Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Lowered Holding; Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $3.84 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 316,863 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 494,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 614,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 4.38 million shares traded or 35.34% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.16M for 15.37 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

