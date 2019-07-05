Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Ionic Capital Management Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $3.53 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 93,406 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 4.51M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc owns 35 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Century Inc has 0.08% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 570,294 shares. 1,681 were reported by Cibc Asset. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3,202 shares. Polaris Capital Lc holds 23,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 434,264 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 20,918 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com owns 9,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc reported 3,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 40,469 shares stake.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,390 shares to 229,720 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 14,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 EPS, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com reported 98,706 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 233,449 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Stearns Svcs Gp has 7,355 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bailard reported 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Godshalk Welsh Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Dakota Council accumulated 0.54% or 539,680 shares. 470,266 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Com reported 824,847 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Company holds 319 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier Tru Communications invested in 0.14% or 96,457 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 108,909 are owned by World Asset Management.