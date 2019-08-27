Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Reaches $140.86 After 7.00% Up Move; NGL Energy Partners LP Has 1.58 Sentiment

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.67% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.86. About 214,225 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANEThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $150.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DECK worth $284.76 million more.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 33 reduced and sold stakes in NGL Energy Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now have: 70.81 million shares, down from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NGL Energy Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 4.94 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 4.49% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP for 2.89 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 3.07% invested in the company for 203,846 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Salient Capital Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.16 million for 14.92 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 25.89% above currents $140.86 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Pivotal Research.