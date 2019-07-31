Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding Maintained by Acadian Asset Management Llc; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.56 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 75,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,930 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 294,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.6. About 710,703 shares traded or 38.02% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 495,336 shares to 13,209 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 309,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,040 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).