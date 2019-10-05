Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Cut Position; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Sector Gamma As Has Lowered Its Position by $713,550

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 63,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 137,020 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.11 million, down from 201,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 298,479 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 5,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 44,175 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72M shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.08% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 1.84M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Management Lc reported 26,481 shares. Anchor Ltd Com invested 0.53% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt stated it has 66,878 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oak Associates Ltd Oh accumulated 60,672 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.12% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Fin Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd stated it has 1,567 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 420,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management has 0.12% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cna Fincl holds 22,952 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,094 shares to 73,107 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 34,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.05 million for 9.15 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $65.62M for 15.91 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 13,790 shares to 46,240 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 36,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 325,843 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 4,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 34,833 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 24,234 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Moreover, Duncker Streett Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Hbk Invs LP owns 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5,830 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cordasco Net owns 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 40 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 54,200 shares. 137,020 are held by Maverick Cap.