Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Its Position by $580,642 as Valuation Declined; Bb&T Securities Increased Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $440,424; Stock Value Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 183.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 18,904 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 6,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 1.08M shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 11,055 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 15,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $149.88. About 490,694 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 38,417 shares to 17,766 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 88,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,106 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,608 shares to 33,043 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

