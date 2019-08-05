Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Fulton Bank Has Boosted Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Stock Price Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,631 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 19,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.13 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145.53. About 584,790 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.35 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

