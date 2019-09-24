Deckers Outdoor (DECK) EPS Estimated At $2.30; TREVALI MINING COMMON SHARES CANA (TREVF) Shorts Up By 1.93%

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report $2.30 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 3.36% from last quarter’s $2.38 EPS. DECK’s profit would be $66.42 million giving it 14.77 P/E if the $2.30 EPS is correct. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s analysts see -443.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 431,758 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors

TREVALI MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had an increase of 1.93% in short interest. TREVF’s SI was 3.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.93% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 133,700 avg volume, 29 days are for TREVALI MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s short sellers to cover TREVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.174. About 31,690 shares traded. Trevali Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 30.50% above currents $135.88 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Pivotal Research. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, May 14 to “Positive”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company has market cap of $144.08 million. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the western edge of the Altiplano, Peru; and the Caribou property covering an area of 3,105.7 hectares located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.