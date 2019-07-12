Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deckers Outdoor Corporation has 99.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Deckers Outdoor Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0.00% 28.20% 18.60% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor Corporation N/A 147 16.39 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Deckers Outdoor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Deckers Outdoor Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

With average target price of $167.33, Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a potential downside of -6.32%. The potential upside of the peers is 61.50%. Given Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deckers Outdoor Corporation -4.9% -6.04% -0.38% 6.81% 44.77% 11.95% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Deckers Outdoor Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deckers Outdoor Corporation are 3.1 and 2.2. Competitively, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s rivals have 3.23 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deckers Outdoor Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s rivals are 28.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s competitors beat Deckers Outdoor Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.