Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Shares Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.28 Million Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Peddock Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $380,562

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 45,210 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 60,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 389,021 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares to 18,266 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 New Biotech Stocks That Keep On Soaring – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Decker Outdoors Is Likely Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pivotal Research positive on Deckers Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $64.83 million for 16.03 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

