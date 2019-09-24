Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 71.76 N/A -3.40 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 69.40% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $60. On the other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 172.63% and its consensus target price is $25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 76.9%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.