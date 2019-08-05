Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.13 N/A -3.40 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

$50 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 117.39%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $127.67, while its potential upside is 61.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.