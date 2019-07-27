Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 132.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 2.82% respectively. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.