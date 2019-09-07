Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

We are contrasting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 72.73 N/A -3.40 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, and a 61.77% upside potential. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,288.55% and its average price target is $4.5. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.