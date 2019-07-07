Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 118.15% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 16.5%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.