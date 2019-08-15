Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 54.93 N/A -3.40 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.83 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$60 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 66.94%. Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 38.58% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 97.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.