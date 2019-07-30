Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 124.62% at a $50 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 6.4% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.