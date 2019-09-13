Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 73.39 N/A -3.40 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 64.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.