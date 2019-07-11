Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 128.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.